‘It’s an insult’: Defaced war memorial in Montreal leaves visitors shocked on Remembrance Day

Just as Remembrance Day ceremonies got underway Saturday morning, a war memorial was defaced in the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent.

Berj Merdjani saw the red graffiti, that said “F–k war” and “F–k the army” in French, as he was entering his photography studio across the street from Beaudet Park.

It was about 8:30 a.m. ET and Merdjani called the city right away. He feared the writings would still be there as people arrived to pay their respects at 11 a.m., just as he’s watched them do for the past 35 years.

The words especially stung on Remembrance Day.