Richard Dreyfuss says he behaved inappropriately toward woman in the ’80s

Richard Dreyfuss acknowledged behaving inappropriately toward a woman with whom he worked in the 1980s in a statement he provided to New York magazine’s Vulture blog.

Writer Jessica Teich claimed in an interview with the publication that when she collaborated with the actor on a TV show, Dreyfuss created “a very hostile work environment where I felt sexualized, objectified, and unsafe.”