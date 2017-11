Sajjan ‘looking into’ allowance cut for ill, injured soldiers after 180 days

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he is looking into a change in policy that sees a special monthly allowance cut for some soldiers if illness or injury keeps them off the job for roughly six months.

As of Sept. 1, the Department of National Defence has stopped paying a special monthly allowance for those in high-risk and high-readiness operations, after they have spent 180 days off the job due to illness or injury.

The policy is retroactive, so allowances already paid are being clawed back.