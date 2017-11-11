Trans-Pacific Trade Partners Are Moving On, Without the U.S.

President Trump shook up the world economic order this year by pulling the United States out of a major international trade pact and raising fundamental questions about its global role.

Today, the world is moving on without it.

A group of 11 countries have committed to resurrecting a sweeping multinational trade agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, without the United States. A new deal, which would have to be signed and ratified by each country, would include major United States allies like Japan, Canada and Mexico and collectively account for about a sixth of global trade.