Trudeau may raise ‘drug war’ killings with Philippines’ Duterte at ASEAN meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the APEC summit today destined for the Philippines, a country governed by a populist leader with a penchant for violence who is in the midst of a sweeping “war” against alleged drug lords.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has endorsed a bloody campaign that has left an estimated 7,000 people dead since June 2016, a figure that includes some low-level dealers and addicts.

Duterte maintains tough police action — eliminating crime by eliminating criminals — is necessary to restore order to a country that has seen a surge in drug-related violence. Before being elected