Trudeau weighing options on Quebec face-covering bill after court challenge

In the wake of a court challenge against a controversial Quebec law banning people from wearing face coverings while giving or receiving public services, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is actively studying ways in which it might also weigh in.

Trudeau’s remarks on Quebec’s Bill 62 are the strongest indication he’s given yet about the federal government’s position on the law, which has been widely panned across the country for perceived discrimination against Muslim women.

Two groups filed a lawsuit in the province this week claiming the bill is unconstitutional and discriminates against an already marginalized population.