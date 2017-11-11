Trump opposition inspires Dem focus on statehouse wins

RICHMOND, Va. — Progressive activists hope the backlash against President Donald Trump may help "drain the swamp" in statehouses around the country.

A tidal wave election in Virginia last week saw a number of Democrats win state House races against Republican incumbents heavily funded by corporate interests that dominate the state capitol . Several of the newly elected delegates are first-time politicians who have vowed to push back against special interests and never to take contributions from the state's most powerful corporation, Dominion Energy.

Have the Democrats found their key to wider success? Republicans are downplaying these losses, but sweeping victories in Virginia and key gains in other 2017 state legislative races have Democrats hoping for even bigger wins in next year's midterm election.

Alan Suderman, The Associated Press