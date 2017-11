Trump sides with Putin over intelligence agencies on Russian meddling

President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he believes Vladimir Putin’s denials about election meddling, and doesn’t want to press further because he thinks the U.S. and Russia can work together on issues that include North Korea, Syria and Ukraine.

Why it matters: American intelligence agencies, including the CIA, NSA, FBI and the ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) are unified in their opinion that Russia actively worked to meddle in the election.