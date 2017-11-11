‘We weren’t ready’: Trudeau defends Canada’s actions on TPP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada’s actions on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, asserting the country simply was not ready to put pen to paper on a final agreement because of lingering concerns around culture and the automotive sector.

“We weren’t ready to close it yesterday,” Trudeau told reporters at the closing news conference for the APEC summit in Vietnam.

Trudeau said he didn’t snub other TPP leaders when he skipped a planned meeting to discuss the deal, as there would have been little point in having such talks when there was still so much distance between the countries on certain chapters.