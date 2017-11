Bill Morneau opens up about his path to the political hot seat

Some of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s staff have a nickname for him: “Bruce Wayne.”

It’s a term of endearment. Wayne, Batman’s alter ego, is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who dons a cape and uses his skills, intellect and brawn to fight for the underdog.

Similarly, Morneau, a highly educated and wildly successful entrepreneur, left his business in 2015 and entered politics, he says, because he wants to champion the vulnerable — particularly middle-class Canadians with financial worries.