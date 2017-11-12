Canada’s push to eliminate coal power takes on U.S. clean coal in Bonn

Climate change talks in Germany are headed for a collision course on coal this week — and Canada is right in the middle of it.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is arriving today in Bonn, Germany, to attend the second week of COP23, the annual United Nations climate change talks that two years ago led to the Paris climate change accord.

This year, the parties to Paris are hammering out rules for how that accord will be implemented, how carbon will be counted and how countries will be held accountable for their emissions cuts.

McKenna and her British counterpart, Claire Perry, minister of state for climate change and industry, want the conversation to focus on getting rid of coal as a power source, which is responsible for m