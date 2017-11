Deadly magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Iran-Iraq border

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the region of the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring 28 others.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicentre at around 32 kilometres outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an “orange” alert for “shaking-related fatalities and economic losses.”