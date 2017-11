Donna Brazile a Democratic hero for exposing Hillary Clinton deal

The counter attack being mounted by some Democrats on Donna Brazile, their former party chair, for her revelations about relations between the Clinton campaign and the party leadership are unbecoming. Brazile, a lifelong party loyalist, is right to call foul about the documents and secret agreements she found.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.