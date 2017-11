It’s time for a royal commission on taxation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should appoint a royal commission on taxation and have the results and recommendations ready before the next federal election, so we can have a proper debate about how we tax all Canadians.

It’s time for a “Carter 2.0.” It’s been 55 years since then prime minister John Diefenbaker appointed Kenneth Carter to review Canada’s taxation system and more than half a century since it reported in 1966 that “a buck is a buck.”