Stepping back but not down: How the Queen is gradually shifting duties to the next generation

For a Queen deeply devoted to duty who served in the Second World War, laying a wreath of remembrance has always been a significant and solemn occasion.

But this year is different.

Instead of Elizabeth carefully stepping up the steps of the cenotaph in central London on Sunday during the annual remembrance ceremony, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, is to take on her wreath-laying responsibility. The 91-year-old monarch will watch from a nearby balcony.