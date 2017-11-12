Trudeau’s invite to East Asia Summit proof ‘Canada’s back,’ Freeland says

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses modernizing NAFTA at public forum at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invitation to the East Asia Summit, a key forum for regional and global security discussions, is a sign Canada’s aggressive overtures in the region have paid off, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Sunday.

Canada has been invited to the summit for the first time as an observer, officials said, and Trudeau will be privy to high-level talks, alongside the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the tenuous security situation in North Korea.

“This is the first time Canada will be present … that is a really big deal,” Freeland told reporters about the two-day summit in Manila that starts Monday. “The East Asia Summit is the top table in Asia on security issues. Canada has never been there before, so when the prime minister says ‘Canada is back,’ the fact that he has been invited … is a very, very important sign of that.