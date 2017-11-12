What’s really dumb? Trudeau’s carbon pricing plan

A trick politicians use to intimidate us on the subject of human-influenced climate change is to leap from the fact that because scientists say it is real, we must support whatever they propose to address it.

This is absurd. How to address human-influenced climate change involves economic policies that are political decisions, not scientific ones.

And the fact is that much of what our politicians are implementing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national carbon pricing plan being a case in point, is nonsense.