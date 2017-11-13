As Trump dodges questions on human rights, Filipinos ask Trudeau to step into the fray

A coalition of Filipino and Canadian activists is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do what U.S. President Donald Trump seems loath to do: raise the “appalling” state of human rights in the southeast Asian country with its populist president, Rodrigo Duterte.

In a letter sent to Trudeau and subsequently shared with CBC News, groups from both the Philippines and Canada urged the prime minister to take the opportunity at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila to pressure Duterte to end his bloody crusade against alleged drug dealers and addicts that rights groups say has left at least 7,000 dead.