Boy, 17, charged in armed robbery of Saugeen Shores, Ont., convenience store

By — Nov 13 2017

SAUGEEN SHORES, Ont. — A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Saugeen Shores, Ont.

Saugeen Shores police say a suspect entered the store early Sunday morning holding a handgun, which he pointed at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk was not injured.

They say the suspect was wearing a ball cap and a hoodie pulled over his head.

A teen suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon and has been charged with robbery, pointing a firearm, and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The teen is to appear in court in Walkerton, Ont., on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press

