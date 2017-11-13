Canadian tax hypocrisy that favours the rich must end

Unless Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau introduces comprehensive tax reform he will face a massive loss of faith in a tax system that continues to allow the top 1 per cent to avoid paying anything like their fair share.

Tax avoidance and evasion by the rich ultimately undermines democracy: it starves social programs and public services, increases after tax income and wealth inequality, and further concentrates economic resources in the hands of a few. The overall message to a majority of Canadians is that the rules of the economic game are rigged against them.