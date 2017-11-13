Complex project aims to tackle transit woes along key route in Toronto

TORONTO — A complex new project aimed at tackling transit woes along a bustling street in downtown Toronto is getting its first real test with commuters today.

The King Street pilot project has banned cars from travelling straight through a busy stretch of the road, with only a few exceptions

The project — which launched Sunday — aims to give priority to streetcars along what is the busiest surface transit route in the city.

The City of Toronto says more than 65,000 people use transit along King Street every day but the route has been plagued by slow travel speeds and overcrowding.

The pilot project gives priority to streetcars with the aim of improving transit reliability, speed and capacity.

Motorists are largely only permitted to drive one block before having to turn right, and there is no on-street parking in the pilot area. Taxis are allowed to travel through the intersections only between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross says it will take time for everyone to adjust to the changes but doing nothing about the situation was not an option.

The Canadian Press