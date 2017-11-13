Donald Trump repeatedly praises Philippines’ President Duterte during Asia trip

His lengthy Asia trip down to its final days, President Donald Trump opted Monday to publicly prioritize strategic interests over human rights, declining to shine a spotlight on the violent drug war overseen by his Philippine host.

Trump repeatedly praised Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, calling him by his first name, sharing a joke about the media and even complimenting Manila’s weather. What he did not do was what many predecessors have done before: highlight human rights abuses while overseas.