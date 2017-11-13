National Newswatch

Donald Trump repeatedly praises Philippines’ President Duterte during Asia trip

By — Nov 13 2017

His lengthy Asia trip down to its final days, President Donald Trump opted Monday to publicly prioritize strategic interests over human rights, declining to shine a spotlight on the violent drug war overseen by his Philippine host.

Trump repeatedly praised Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, calling him by his first name, sharing a joke about the media and even complimenting Manila’s weather. What he did not do was what many predecessors have done before: highlight human rights abuses while overseas.

