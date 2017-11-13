Duterte goes out ‘on a limb’ to get Trudeau invited to key security event

Rodrigo Duterte went out “on a limb” to secure a key invitation for Justin Trudeau to attend a prestigious Asia-Pacific security event alongside powerful world leaders, government officials say.

But one senior insider insists the Philippine president’s helpful gesture won’t have any impact on whether Trudeau confronts him about human-rights violations in the Southeast Asian country that have shocked people around the world.

Trudeau has hinted he might bring up the issue of human rights with Duterte, if he gets the opportunity.

The leaders have no one-on-one meetings planned during the prime minister’s visit to the Philippines for summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Thanks to Duterte’s effort, Trudeau will have a coveted opportunity Tuesday to participate in a working lunch in Manila ahead of an ASEAN-affiliated meeting known as the East Asia Summit. Trudeau will join leaders from 18 countries, including China, Russia and the United States, to discuss security issues.