Liberal government spends over $555,000 on Canada Post building wrap

The red and blue Canada 150 banner that wraps around the Canada Post building on Sparks St. in Ottawa cost taxpayers $555,272.10, according to an Access to Information and Privacy document obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Aaron Wudrick, the federal director of the CTF, drew attention to the cost of the banner on Twitter Monday.

“Do you like this picture? Because it didn’t come cheap: Public Works spent $555,272 on this building wrap on the old Canada Post office in downtown Ottawa, including $82,000 on the design alone,” tweeted Wudrick.