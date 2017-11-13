National Newswatch

Liberals delay $2.14 billion they couldn’t spend on infrastructure last year

By — Nov 13 2017

Newly released documents show the federal government was unable to spend $2.14 billion in cash to rebuild roads, bridges and other large-scale projects that would help people in their day-to-day lives.

Overall, a recent department report shows spending from Infrastructure Canada was about 40 per cent lower than the $5.3 billion planned in the last fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2017.

The largest contributor to the shortfall was $1.48 billion that wasn’t spent on major construction projects like new transit and water systems, two key areas of focus on the Liberal agenda.

The Canadian Press
