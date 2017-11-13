Liberals have a ‘credibility gap,’ Bronfman, Morneau obscuring Grits’ message to fight for middle class, say pollsters, political observers

The federal Liberals are being weighed down by a credibility problem, say pollsters and a former Liberal cabinet minister and their message of fighting for the middle class is getting undermined by a series of controversies tied to taxation and finance.

The New Democrats may already be picking up the slack, with the Liberals now polling with levels of support typical of a minority government, says one pollster.

Some Liberal MPs are fighting back, decrying opposition attacks on their finance minister and those linked to the Paradise Papers as “misinformation” and “parliamentary theatrics.” One Toronto Liberal MP is planning a public relations offensive to reassure constituents concerned that they could be dragged down by government tax changes, and urging the government to sharpen its communications on the tax file.