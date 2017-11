More than 15,000 scientists from 184 countries issue ‘warning to humanity’

More than 15,000 scientists around the world have issued a global warning: there needs to be change in order to save Earth.

It comes 25 years after the first notice in 1992 when a mere 1,500 scientists issued a similar warning.

This new cautioning — which gained popularity on Twitter with #ScientistsWarningToEarth — garnered more than 15,000 signatures.