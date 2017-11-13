Quebec optimistic World Anti-Doping Agency will vote Thursday to remain in Montreal

Quebec's international relations minister says she is optimistic the World Anti-Doping Agency will accept Canada's offer on Thursday to keep the organization's headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.

Christine St-Pierre said today she will be part of a Canadian delegation that will make a final pitch to WADA's 38-member decision-making body later in the week in Seoul, South Korea.

St-Pierre tells The Canadian Press that WADA is expected to make a final decision Thursday afternoon.

WADA's contract in Montreal is set to expire in 2021 and the agency had opened the door to moving elsewhere but reportedly changed course after a September meeting in Paris with St-Pierre and federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Following the Paris meeting Garneau and St-Pierre said the agency agreed to negotiate an extension of the current deal on the condition it be improved.

St-Pierre wouldn't give details about the offier but said the federal and provincial governments did their homework and that she believes WADA's board will be satisfied with their presentation.

Montreal was first chosen as the site of WADA's headquarters in 2001.

St-Pierre has said the Montreal office employs about 85 people.

The Canadian Press