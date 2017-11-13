Senate swap gives powerful Internal Economy Committee chair to Independents, sets stage for new negotiations next session

Negotiations between the Senate’s three largest groups finally ended last week, paving the way for a major rejig of Senate committee seats, and handing committee chair positions to members of the Independent Senators Group for the first time.

The deal is only good for the length of this parliamentary session, however, and there are several remaining issues that could go back on the table when everything resets after the next prorogation.

The Senate Liberal and Conservative leaderships are now canvassing their membership and making decisions on who will serve in the chair and deputy chair positions allotted to their group on committees, and Senators are making their case to secure a prime spot.