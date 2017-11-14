Bob Saget on the place blue comedy has amid sexual misconduct allegations

There’s a bit in Bob Saget’s new comedy special “Zero to Sixty” that he says he’d likely change if given the chance.

In the special — which was taped May 2 and became available Tuesday on platforms including Amazon, iTunes and Google Play — Saget refers to the sexual assault allegations levelled against comedian Bill Cosby and how he said he couldn’t identify his accusers because he was legally blind. Saget then acts out how he would identify the women if he were blind, using his hands.

“Because of what’s happened since then, I think I would have handled it differently than I did when I shot the special,” Saget, 61, said in a recent phone interview.