Canada to deliver host of initiatives to UN peacekeeping conference including $15M trust fund

Canada will announce a series of initiatives on Wednesday aimed at delivering a “more coherent” approach by the United Nations for the involvement of women in peacekeeping operations and the resolution of conflicts in troubled nations, CBC News has learned.

The package will be unveiled at an international meeting of defence ministers in Vancouver and is meant to address shortcoming in the UN’s long-stated desire to see female soldiers, police officers and community leaders at the forefront.