Concerned and uncomfortable: Federal NDP sing a different tune on Muskrat Falls

The newly-elected leader of the federal New Democrats said he’s concerned and uncomfortable with the Muskrat Falls project.

Jagmeet Singh was in St. John’s Tuesday, his first visit to the province as leader of the federal New Democratic Party.

“This is where I learned how to ride a bike and to swim,” he said.

Singh spent the first seven years of his life in Newfoundland and Labrador; he lived in St. John’s while his father attended medical school.