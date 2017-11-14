DOJ will consider new special counsel on Clinton Foundation

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks about defending national security, at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked senior federal prosecutors to “evaluate certain issues” presented by House Republicans, including alleged ties between the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One.

The Obama-era sale of the Canadian uranium mining company to Russia’s Atomic Energy Agency, Rosatom, is already being investigated by House Republicans. The deal was approved in 2010, when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. Although the claims have not been proven, some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have alleged that Russian interests sought to donate to the Clinton Foundation to persuade Clinton to support the deal.