National Newswatch

Federal Website Tracking Liberal Government Promises Is A ‘Propaganda Tool,’ Opposition Says

By — Nov 14 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his cabinet, fields questions after the Liberal cabinet meeting in St. John's, N.L. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Opposition critics say a new federal website designed to track 364 government commitments is a “propaganda tool” that risks misleading Canadians about the Liberals’ actual accomplishments.

Tuesday, the Privy Council Office — the department that supports Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office — announced the launch of canada.ca/results, a portal designed to showcase the status of tasks Trudeau gave cabinet ministers in their mandate letters.

The goal is to be “open and transparent,” a senior bureaucrat said.

But NDP and Conservative critics suggest people should take its findings with a grain of salt.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines