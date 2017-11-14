Federal Website Tracking Liberal Government Promises Is A ‘Propaganda Tool,’ Opposition Says

Opposition critics say a new federal website designed to track 364 government commitments is a “propaganda tool” that risks misleading Canadians about the Liberals’ actual accomplishments.
Tuesday, the Privy Council Office — the department that supports Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office — announced the launch of canada.ca/results, a portal designed to showcase the status of tasks Trudeau gave cabinet ministers in their mandate letters.
The goal is to be “open and transparent,” a senior bureaucrat said.
But NDP and Conservative critics suggest people should take its findings with a grain of salt.