Federal Website Tracking Liberal Government Promises Is A ‘Propaganda Tool,’ Opposition Says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his cabinet, fields questions after the Liberal cabinet meeting in St. John's, N.L. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Opposition critics say a new federal website designed to track 364 government commitments is a “propaganda tool” that risks misleading Canadians about the Liberals’ actual accomplishments.

Tuesday, the Privy Council Office — the department that supports Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office — announced the launch of canada.ca/results, a portal designed to showcase the status of tasks Trudeau gave cabinet ministers in their mandate letters.

The goal is to be “open and transparent,” a senior bureaucrat said.

But NDP and Conservative critics suggest people should take its findings with a grain of salt.