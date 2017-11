Has Rachel Notley been thrown overboard by the Trudeau team?

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will be in Toronto next week to try and convince any doubters of the benefits of the expansion of the TransMountain oil pipeline.

Why you might ask is she touting the benefits of a pipeline that won’t run anywhere near Toronto or anywhere in Ontario? The $7.4 billion project would ship diluted bitumen from Alberta through B.C. and eventually to the coast where it will be loaded on tankers bound for Asia.