How Canada can support UN peacekeeping

In August 2016, Justin Trudeau’s government said it would commit up to 600 soldiers, 150 police officers and $450 million over three years to UN peace operations. Where should those troops be deployed to keep the peace?

The Canadian government should train the trainers and support security sector reform in Afghanistan, jump-start a United Nations emergency peace service and re-establish the Pearson Peacekeeping Centre. Training soldiers and police forces and contributing to humanitarian and security operations in war-torn nations would signal Canada’s renewed commitment to UN peacekeeping and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as well as burnish our country’s already stellar peacekeeping record.