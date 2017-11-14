Liberals 38, Conservatives 31, NDP 18, Green 6: Nanos

Ballot – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 38.3 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 30.9 per cent, the NDP at 17.5 percent, the BQ at 5.3 per cent and the Greens at 6.0 per cent.

Accessible Voters – Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 54.7 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal while 45.8 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Four in ten Canadians (39.6%) would consider voting NDP while 34.2 per cent and 28.0 per cent of Canadians would consider voting for the BQ and Green parties respectively.