Liberals 38, Conservatives 31, NDP 18, Green 6: Nanos

Ballot – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 38.3 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 30.9 per cent, the NDP at 17.5 percent, the BQ at 5.3 per cent and the Greens at 6.0 per cent.

Accessible Voters – Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 54.7 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal while 45.8 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Four in ten Canadians (39.6%) would consider voting NDP while 34.2 per cent and 28.0 per cent of Canadians would consider voting for the BQ and Green parties respectively.

Preferred Prime Minister – Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 45.0 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (21.1%), Singh (8.8%) and May (5.2%). Nineteen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.

Qualities of a Good Political Leader – Six in ten Canadians (61.2%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 37.0 per cent believe Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader. One in three Canadians (35.1%) say Jagmeet Singh has the qualities of a good political leader, while 38.4 per cent believe the same about May. One in four (30.9%) said Martine Ouellet has the qualities of a good political leader (QC only).

Nanos Party Power Index – The Nanos Index which is a composite of a series of measures including ballot and leadership impressions has the Liberals with 60.0 points, the Conservatives 50.1 points, the NDP 44.1 points, the Greens 35.0 points and the BQ 29.1 points (QC only).

