McKenna says UN to address climate change’s gender problem

Hasna Hassan was thrilled to see Canada’s environment minister mingling with activists and others from civil society gathered near the international climate change negotiations.

Hassan is from the war-torn country of Sudan and she works for a telecom company. She was volunteering her time at a booth at the annual United Nations climate change summit in Bonn, Germany to promote awareness about the impacts of climate change on women.

Catherine McKenna stopped to chat with Hassan, who asked for a selfie.