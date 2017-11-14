Newfoundland police name dead man as suspect in Cortney Lake vanishing

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police have confirmed that a man who reportedly killed himself was a suspect in the death of his girlfriend — a disappearance that has gripped Newfoundland for months.

Cortney Lake, a 24-year-old mother of a young son, vanished June 7 after getting into a truck near her home in Mount Pearl, near St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Philip Smith, her ex-boyfriend, was a suspect. The 25-year-old was found dead Nov. 1 in the woods near Bellevue Beach, about an hour west of St. John's.

Police say Smith's death was neither suspicious nor criminal in nature.

The force says investigators believe "there are individuals who have withheld information," and have asked them to come forward.

Police say they have conducted over a hundred interviews, received hundreds of tips and reviewed "countless hours" of CCTV footage.

The haunting case has inspired total strangers to help look for the missing woman, amid a social media campaign with the hashtag #HelpFindCortney.

Lake's relatives led extensive ground searches, but her body has not been recovered.

The RNC said June 30 it was treating Lake's disappearance as a homicide.

Investigators had earlier said they believed Lake was driven to a secluded, wooded area close to the residential neighbourhood where she was picked up, but did not know where.

The Canadian Press