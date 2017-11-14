Ontario fiscal update expected to deliver relief for small businesses

TORONTO — The Ontario government is expected to announce relief for small businesses today in a bid to help ease the transition to the province's increasing minimum wage.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa is expected to unveil the government plan to help small businesses in the province's fall economic statement, which will be released at 3 p.m.

Sousa said last week that the province would deliver help for those who had voiced concerns about the increase in minimum wage set to take effect next year.

The government has announced it will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2019 — with the increase phased in gradually and rising with inflation, as scheduled, from $11.60 currently to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018 and $15 the following year.

Sousa also said he would deliver a range of tools to help small businesses across the province with their bottom line.

Sousa is also expected to confirm Ontario's 2018 budget will be balanced.

The Canadian Press