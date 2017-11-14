PM reassures Duterte he will get rid of Canadian trash stuck in the Philippines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he reassured Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that Ottawa is searching for a way to dispose of thousands of tons of Canadian trash languishing in the port of Manila.

The household waste, which includes soiled diapers, has been rotting in about 100 shipping containers at the port for four years.

The stranded Canadian garbage is a well-known concern in the Philippines — it’s been making headlines for years and has even been the subject of protests by environmental groups.

Speaking to reporters in Manila, Trudeau says the issue is a long-standing irritant rooted in a commercial transaction that didn’t involve government.