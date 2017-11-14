Politically, Wynne’s in a hole. But she’s changing Ontario.

A year from now, Kathleen Wynne may no longer be the premier of Ontario.

But many of the measures she’s been putting in place — from pharmacare to a guaranteed income — may well have taken root in Canada’s most populous province.

That’s what’s fascinating about Ontario right now. All these policy pronouncements coming from Queen’s Park are part of a political strategy with an obvious aim: to keep the Liberals in power. But they also form part of a large-scale experiment in progressive governance — in finding policies to fight the politics of grievance, populism and polarization.