Proposed federal food labels won’t improve health outcomes, food manufacturer group says

An already acrimonious relationship between Health Canada and the food industry over possible changes to the Canada Food Guide has worsened following a claim by the Department that the industry supports proposed new warning labels on food products.

The dispute has been brewing for months over Health Canada’s proposal to revamp the Food Guide, which has drawn objections from farm organizations as well as the manufacturers over its alarmist approach to food group choices.

At an Oct. 3 meeting of the Commons agriculture committee, Carla Ventin, Vice President of Government Relations for Food and Consumer Products of Canada, which represents major food companies, told the MPs “Following a meeting on Sept. 18 with Health Canada and other stakeholders, we were very disappointed that the department communicated broadly in writing on Sept. 27 that we had arrived at an agreement on criteria for front of package labelling, which we had not. This was a clear misrepresentation of the record.”