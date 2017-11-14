Scrap disastrous Phoenix pay system, union head urges Trudeau government

One of the country’s biggest civil service unions is calling on the Trudeau Liberals to completely scrap the problem-plagued civil service pay system known as Phoenix and start over from scratch.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) says, after nearly two years of promises to fix Phoenix, government workers have had enough.

PIPSC president Debi Daviau says the government’s own IT professionals are more than capable of building a new system to end the pay crisis that has gripped federal employees since it was launched in April 2016.