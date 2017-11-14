Seven stories in the news for today, Nov. 14

TRUDEAU PURSUES SEAT AT ASIAN SECURITY TABLE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a sales pitch to core members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Tuesday in hope they will open the door to Canada joining their exclusive and influential circle. Trudeau said Canada looks forward to becoming a member of the association's East Asia Summit and the ASEAN defence ministers panel at the earliest opportunity. Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to participate in the one-hour exchange at the ASEAN summit.

PEACEKEEPING PLAN TO SATISFY UN: TRUDEAU

Vancouver plays host to a two-day summit focused on UN peacekeeping starting today in Vancouver. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't offer any details, but told reporters in Manila Tuesday that an announcement will be made in Vancouver that will satisfy both Canadians at home and the United Nations. He said the world expects Canada to make a "significant contribution that makes a difference.

TRUDEAU RAISED HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS WITH DUTERTE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he directly raised human-rights concerns Tuesday with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte — including extrajudicial killings carried out by security forces in his country. Speaking in Manila after a summit of Southeast Asian countries, Trudeau said says he told Duterte about the need for the rule of law in the Philippines. Duterte's violent crackdown on drug dealers and drug users by his government's forces have left thousands dead. Trudeau says Duterte was receptive to his comments.

SUMMIT SETS SIGHTS ON COMBATING USE OF CHILD SOLDIERS

Vancouver is poised to become a symbol for protecting children and preventing the use of child soldiers when a series of commitments bearing the city's name is rolled out at this week's peacekeeping summit. The international community has been quietly working on the so-called Vancouver Principles for some time, which a senior UN official hoped would give a shot in the arm to efforts to protect children in conflict.

MISSING WOMAN'S DAD SEND DRONES TO OKANAGAN

The father of a woman who disappeared in B.C.'s northern Okanagan has sent two drones to the area to help volunteers search for missing women. John Simpson bought the drones with the proceeds of a fundraiser in his daughter's name and sent them to community activist Jody Leon in Enderby. RCMP wrapped up a search of a property in Salmon Arm last week where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found. At least four women remain missing in the area.

HEARING TODAY FOR 'LEGS TOGETHER' FORMER JUDGE

A former judge who resigned over his treatment of a sexual assault complainant is to make his case today for why he should be allowed to practise law again. The Law Society of Alberta is to hold a reinstatement hearing for Robin Camp in Calgary. Camp stepped down from Federal Court in March after transcripts from a 2014 sexual assault trial show that he asked a complainant why she didn't resist by keeping her knees together.

TOXIC ALERT SIRENS TO BE TESTED IN MONTREAL

Montrealers will get an earful this afternoon when sirens echo across the city from nine factories. It's a noisy test of the system that would be used to alert the population in case of a major industrial accident. The sirens will be tested for three minutes at each of the factories, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The fall session of the Legislative Assembly in P.E.I. will open with the Speech from the Throne.

— Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa will present the 2017 Fall Economic Statement.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address supporters at a Liberal fundraising event in Vancouver.

— Statistics Canada releases a study on how Canadians are balancing work and home.

— Gov. Gen. Julie Payette visits the Northwest Territories.

— The Ottawa trial continues for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in 2015.

— The first-degree murder trial for Dellen Millard and Mark Smich, accused of killing Laura Babcock, continues in Toronto.

— A celebration of life for former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay will be held in Clearwater, Fla.

The Canadian Press