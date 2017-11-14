Trudeau’s Liberals check their to-do list: 67 promises down, more than 200 still to go

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, elevated to power on promises to do all sorts of things and awash in enthusiasm for data and evidence, are proposing now to account for what they’ve been doing with their time in office: to quantify both their own ability to keep a promise and track whether keeping those promises is contributing to measurable improvements in the welfare of the country.

Now it is down to how well they keep score on themselves.

First, this morning, the Liberals are launching a mandate tracker: an online accounting of the government’s progress, or lack thereof, on each and every commitment specified in the mandate letters issued by the prime minister to each cabinet minister.