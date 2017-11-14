UN says it’s OK with Trudeau government’s piecemeal peacekeeping plans

The UN is sending early signals that it approves of Canada’s forthcoming plans for peacekeeping, which are expected to involve several smaller contributions rather than a single specific mission that gets all of the government’s available resources.

The Trudeau government is promising to finally open the curtains — at least partly — Wednesday on what sort of military personnel and equipment it’s willing to offer to help with the UN’s peacekeeping efforts.

The long-awaited decision comes more than a year after the Liberals first promised to make up to 600 Canadian troops and 150 police officers available to the UN, and as the government plays host to a major peacekeeping summit in Vancouver.

Sources have said that rather than focusing on one mission, Canada is offering the UN a veritable grab bag of goodies in the form of helicopters, trainers and other assets for a variety of different missions.