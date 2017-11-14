Website will track commitments in mandate letters for Liberal ministers

The federal government has set up a website to track the 364 commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined in mandate letters to his cabinet ministers.

Canadians can now go online to check out whether a specific pledge has been met, is underway, is going through challenges or, in the case of electoral reform, has been abandoned.

The mandate letter tracker also reveals that a promise to give companies that hire younger workers for permanent jobs a one-year break on employment insurance premiums is no longer being pursued.