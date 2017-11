Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive 2017 causes outrage among fans

Blake Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 on Tuesday and a lot of people online are disagreeing with the publication.

The 41-year-old country music star had his own thoughts on his new title. The Voice coach took to Twitter on Tuesday night, writing “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful…”